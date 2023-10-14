Shocking! From Madhurima Tulli assaulting Vishal Aditya to Sara Khan-Ali Merchant’s wedding, here are WTF moments in Bigg Boss so far

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons. While the 16th season of the show was one of the most entertaining ones, the 13th remains the most watched. Many celebs and contestants who enter the house gain fame for various reasons. While some come out being loved and cherished for a long time, some of them create shocking controversies that are hard to forget.

Also Read- Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant shares what she went through during her miscarriage and uterus operation; reveals if she would ever fall in love again

Madhurima Tulli-Vishal Aditya

In BIgg Boss 13, Madhurima who entered as a wild card contestant, had an ugly fight with her ex boyfriend Vishal Aditya. The fight over making tea got so ugly that She began beating Vishal with a frying pan.

Sara Khan-Ali Merchant

In Bigg Boss 4, Sara and Ali dated for 3 years before they tied the knot inside the bigg boss house. Many were concerned about this televised wedding that didn't eventually last.

Swami Om-Bani J

Swami Om shockingly threw his urine on co-contestants Rohan Mehra and Bani J in season 10, after which he was kicked out of the house. Swami passed away in February 2021.

Kushal Tandon

In Bigg Boss 7, Kushal had a major showdown with Tanishaa Mukherjee. He wanted her to apologize for pushing him during a task. However when Bigg Boss to didn't intervene, he tried to escape the house by climbing the wall.

Imam Siddiqui-Aashka Goradia

Imam claimed that he lent money once to Salman Khan in season 6. He also removed his clothes to annoy Aashka Goradia and was evicted from the show by Salman Khan.

Credit-Pinkvilla