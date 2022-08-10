Shocking! Mandeep and Khushwant come face to face in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Shocking! Mandeep and Khushwant come face to face in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan offers a glimpse into two families separated by circumstantial misunderstandings and the hurt that follows. In just a few months, the show has struck a chord with the audience with its emotional storytelling, relatable situations, and enthralling plot twists, which have kept them glued to their seats. What follows next is a nail-biting sequence where Mandeep (Sandeep Baswana) and his wife Aastha (Reema Vohra) decide to come to India, unknown of what destiny has lined up for them.

Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) has been behind bars in a case of classic misunderstanding, and Mandeep tries to save the day by rescuing her and he arrives just in time. In the upcoming episodes, Mandeep is informed that Khushwant (Jaswant Menaria) is responsible for all the mishaps over the years, including putting Amrita in jail. A shocked Khushwant refuses to believe his eyes upon seeing Mandeep in India.

Will Mandeep finally seek revenge on Khushwant and hold him responsible for all the past mishaps?

Sandeep Baswana essaying the role of Mandeep, says, “Mandeep is a man of reason but when he comes face to face with the reality that kept him away from his loved ones, all rationality goes for a toss, and he is only focused on seeking revenge on the person who gave him a world of hurt. Mandeep, is going through a life-changing experience and is unaware of what is about to follow. In the upcoming episodes, my character Mandeep will be undergoing a wide range of emotions and I think it is definitely helping me widen my range as an artiste and helping me grow.  This week, the audience will surely be on the edge of their seats and it will be interesting to watch if Mandeep and Dilpreet finally come face to face after twenty-five years?

Keep watching Dil Diyaan Gallaan every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM on Sony SAB

