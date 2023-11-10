Shocking! Mohit Raina opens up about dealing with false divorce rumours during his wife Aditi's pregnancy; Says ‘My wife was 3 months pregnant when...’

MUMBAI: One of Bollywood's finest actors is Mohit Raina. after being extremely well-known for playing Lord Shiva in the television series Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Mohit later made his acting debut in the popular 2019 movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. After that, he landed a number of promising roles in movies and web series, including The Freelancer, Mrs. Serial Killer, Shiddat, 21 Sarfarosh-Saragarhi 1897, Kaafir, and Bhaukaal. In his private life, Mohit is happily wed to Aditi Chandra, the love of his life, and the couple is blessed with a daughter.

Nearly a year after their marriage, Mohit Raina spoke candidly about having to cope with rumours that he was divorcing his wife. Because his wife was already three months pregnant at the time, Mohit highlighted how important and demanding that period was for him. He said that when the false news surfaced, he was in the remote Himachal Pradesh region and not in a network coverage area.

Mohit revealed how tough it would have been for his wife to handle all of these rumors, especially because she wasn't involved in the film industry, “This time I was lucky because my wife was 3 months pregnant when that news came out. Fortunately, I was not in the network, I had taken her to Himachal, where there was no network. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have really known how to deal with it because I wouldn’t have been able to explain her as she doesn’t come from the fraternity. I wouldn’t have been able to explain to her parents why something like this had happened. What she was expecting because of that, it was my first time also and I was by myself so I didn’t know how to deal with it also.”

In the same conversation, Mohit openly discussed his new role as a parent and said that he had taken an 8-month break from work on purpose to spend time with his wife and infant daughter after her birth. He remarked that he didn't want to miss out on unique times with the two most significant women in his life, particularly when they were most in need of him. He said, “I always listen to my heart. So, I took 8-month break to spend time with my wife and newborn baby. Since I didn’t want to miss those opportunities and be by her side, I did spend a good amount of eight months with both of them and then I decided to resume work. So, I am not feeling guilty. Yes, I do miss them, but thankfully nowadays you have phones and everything so you kind of get to see them.”

On June 26, 2023, Mohit Raina posted a beautiful photo with his daughter, who was only three months old, on his Instagram account. The infant was calmly dozing in his father's arms while being wrapped. On the contrary, Mohit looked dapper in a pink T-shirt paired with a white blazer. The picture did speak volumes about the level of delight Mohit experienced as a first-time father.

