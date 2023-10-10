Shocking! Naagin actress Madhura Naik’s sister and brother-in-law brutally murdered in Israel attack, actress shares disturbing details

MUMBAI: The news of the deadly Israel-Palestine war has been all over the news and disturbing accounts have been shared all over. Sadly Tv Actress Madhura Naik of Naagin fame lost her cousin sister and brother-in-law in the deadly attack recently. The actress shared heart-wrenching details of the incident that left many shocked.

Also Read-Revealed! This is WHY Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Madhura Naik has posted an animated version of her bikini picture on social media, READ

Madhura said that her sister and her husband were killed in front of their two small kids. She stated that elderly people, women and children were being targeted in Israel. Taking to her Instagram account she said, “Odaya, my sister and her husband were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorist in front of their children, was found dead today(Sunday)”

She added, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved cousin in the terror attack. Her warmth, kindness, and love will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and all the victims. May they rest in peace.” She further said, “Please stand with us and the people of Israel in this time of difficulty It’s time people see the reality of these terrorists and how inhumane they can be”

She further stated, “I was shamed, humiliated and targetted for being Jewish. I would like to tell everyone that this pro-Palestinian Arab propaganga, which makes Israelites look like cold-blooded killers, is not true.”

Madhura added that she does not support violence of any kind and urged everyone to pray for the victims.

Also Read-Madhura Naik 'ecstatic' after getting back her 'dear' stolen bag

Madhura has been part of many TV shows like Naagin, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Uttaran, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, and others.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal