Shocking! Nakuul Mehta tests positive for COVID-19!

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta, the actor who plays the lead role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, has tested positive for COVID-19. Mehta tweeted about his health condition. While he is battling the virus, he has binge-watched some international web series, listened to podcasts, eaten homemade warm meals, and taken the required medication.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vedika enters Ram and Priya's house in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Nakuul posted a picture on Instagram with his food and medication and captioned it, "Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for..Grateful for Will Smith, a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi’s melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary, and my house lady’s warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome… "

Check out the actor's post here:

Concerns and wishes for Nakuul to bounce back have been pouring in from his friends from the industry and fans all over, Kunal Jai Singh, who played Nakuul's elder brother in Ishqbaaz wrote, "Nam-myoho-renge-Kyo is like the roar of a lion. What sickness can therefore be an obstacle?” You're gonna beat this like a lion, my man!!!"

Karan V Grover tried to cheer him up by writing, "Bounce back stronger sooner and sufiyer ( just inventing a word there ) "

Karan Patel also showered his concern and wished for him to get well soon. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor wrote: "Get well soon brother " Gautam Rode, Ashlesha Savant, Gaurav Kapoor, and many others sent well wishes to the actor.

According to health officials, since cases of Omicron COVID have been increasing, people should abide by the protocols and only step outside when absolutely necessary.

We send healing vibes to the Actor and hope that he recovers soon!

For Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.vom!

Credits: Times Of India

ALSO READ: MUST WATCH!!! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nandini takes a big decision, leaves Ram blinded