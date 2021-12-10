SHOCKING! Nima Denzongpa: Blackmailers HOLD Nima and her daughters at GUNPOINT!

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is a show about a girl Nima who moves from Sikkim to Mumbai for love but faces heartbreak.

In the current track, we saw how Datta Bhau asks Suresh that he needs something as safekeeping and suggests that he keep his Kholi as collateral. Tulika keeps saying no to giving the Kholi while pretending and devising the plan with her father. Suresh takes the kholi papers and calls Siya.

Meanwhile, Tulika is eagerly waiting for Suresh to sign over the kholi papers.

And we will also see that the blackmailers want Nima to deliver the money and Suresh is also signing off the kholi papers.

In the upcoming episode, we see that Tulika puts her phone in the money bag to record Suresh’s conversation.

Siya goes to Suresh and tells her Nima’s plan but Tulika hears everything about Nima’s plan to go live, because of the phone recording. Tulika gets the blackmailer to change the plan.

The blackmailers call Nima and ask her to change the location and also ask Nima to show up alone.

Siya tells Suresh, Nima and the girls to go to the location of blackmail.

Naari, Siya, and Manya are worried as they have lost the network because of which they can’t go live, Nima gives the blackmailer the bag.

The blackmailers don’t let Nima go after they find that the bag is empty.

The girls make another plan to reveal the blackmailers’ faces.

They go to confront the blackmailers, while Siya makes the video.

Due to network issues, the blackmailers hear like saying ‘Maaro’.

Kanchan confronts Shiv about Siya.

Tulika can’t reach the blackmailers because of no network.

Nima and the girls are scared, Suresh is trying to reach the place.

The blackmailers hold the girls at gunpoint.

What will happen to the girls?

