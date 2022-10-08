Shocking! Not Simba Nagpal aka Rishabh but This person is the best dancer on the sets of Naagin 6, reveals Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

Also read: Naagin 6: Exclusive! Farishta to come to the rescue of Pratha aka Kiara, how will she get the help?

As earlier reported, the show is going to take a 20-year leap. Post the leap, the story will move forward in a new direction. The shooting of Naagin 6 will wrap up around November 2022. Naagin 6 has managed to do well on the TRP charts and that is one of the prime reasons for it getting an extension. Tejasswi, who is the face of the show, will be part of Naagin 6 even after the generation leap of 20 years.

Also read:Wow! Naagin 6 gets an extension; deets inside

But here in the piece of information, we bring to you an update as Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha and Kiara showed a glimpse of who is the best dancer on the set and it is not Simba Nagpal aka Rishabh.

Well, that person is a boy named Rehaan.

She took to her social media and revealed the same.

Have a look!

Well, the details regarding Rehaan are not yet out, but supposedly he would be a part of Naagin 6 post leap as well.

But all in all, what is your take on the fun moment?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com