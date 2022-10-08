Shocking! Not Simba Nagpal aka Rishabh but This person is the best dancer on the sets of Naagin 6, reveals Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha

But here in the piece of information we bring to you an update as Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha and Kiara showed a glimpse of who is the best dancer on the set. Well, the dancer is not Simba Nagpal aka Rishabh.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 16:41
tejasswi prakash, pratha, kiara, naagin 6, colors tv, voot, ekta kapoor, alt balaji, simba nagpal, rishabh, tellychakkar

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

Also read: Naagin 6: Exclusive! Farishta to come to the rescue of Pratha aka Kiara, how will she get the help?

As earlier reported, the show is going to take a 20-year leap. Post the leap, the story will move forward in a new direction. The shooting of Naagin 6 will wrap up around November 2022. Naagin 6 has managed to do well on the TRP charts and that is one of the prime reasons for it getting an extension. Tejasswi, who is the face of the show, will be part of Naagin 6 even after the generation leap of 20 years.

Also read:Wow! Naagin 6 gets an extension; deets inside

But here in the piece of information, we bring to you an update as Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha and Kiara showed a glimpse of who is the best dancer on the set and it is not Simba Nagpal aka Rishabh.

Well, that person is a boy named Rehaan.

She took to her social media and revealed the same.

Have a look!

Well, the details regarding Rehaan are not yet out, but supposedly he would be a part of Naagin 6 post leap as well.

But all in all, what is your take on the fun moment?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Tejasswi Prakash Pratha Kiara Naagin 6 Colors tv Voot Ekta Kapoor ALT Balaji Simba Nagpal Rishabh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 16:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Audience Verdict! Netizens demand the makers of Naagin 6 to wind up the season and express their disappointment with the show getting an extension
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Spy Bahu: Emotional! Yohan comes home to an empty room, Sejal and Yohan cry missing each other
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
OMG! Netizens call Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra ‘Pati Porneshwar’ and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: MUMBAI: Raj Kundra is back at covering his face with weird masks that obviously grab a lot of attention. Last...
EXCLUSIVE! Creative Head Jyoti Rajawat opens up on her journey in showbiz world, shares about starting her new business, gets candid about her experience working with Banni Chow star cast and much more
MUMBAI: Glamour world is one such place where a lot of people dream to create names for themselves.  All the aspiring...
EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Child actor Zara Khan to star in the film Trial Period
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of films.A lot of new movies are being...
GREAT NEWS! AbhiRa to recreate their Pre-Wedding shoot in the hospital amid Kairav and Anisha's wedding in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Recent Stories
OMG! Netizens call Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra ‘Pati Porneshwar’ and the reason will leave you in splits
OMG! Netizens call Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra ‘Pati Porneshwar’ and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video