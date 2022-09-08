Wow! Naagin 6 gets an extension; deets inside

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is currently one of the most popular television shows. The gripping plot has been keeping the audience hooked to the television screens. It stars Tejasswi Prakash in the central role. Her performance in the show has wowed the viewers. And now, here’s some good news for the fans of the actress.

Well, the fans of the show and the actress can celebrate as the show has got an extension. Yes, you read that right! According to a report in ETimes TV, the show will now end in December.

ALSO READ: Audience Verdict! Netizens feel that the makers of Naagin 6 really need donation to get Naagmani out of the crisis

The report further stated that the show is going to take a 20 year leap. Post the leap, the story will move forward in a new direction. The shooting of Naagin 6 will wrap up around November 2022. Naagin 6 has managed to do well on the TRP charts and that is one of the prime reasons for it getting an extension. Tejasswi, who is the face of the show, will be part of Naagin 6 even after the generation leap of 20 years.

Naagin 6, which features Tejasswi and Simba Nagpal, has been entertaining the audience since February this year. Their pairing is loved by the audience and Tejasswi as Pratha has won many hearts with her portrayal of a shape-shifting Naagin. Actors such as Mahek Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia and Sudha Chandran are also a part of the show.

Are you excited about the leap? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Naagin 6: Exclusive! Farishta to come to the rescue of Pratha aka Kiara, how will she get the help?

CREDIT: ETIMES TV