Wow! Naagin 6 gets an extension; deets inside

Naagin 6 is currently one of the most popular television shows. The gripping plot has been keeping the audience hooked to the television screens.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 23:27
Wow! Naagin 6 gets an extension; deets inside

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is currently one of the most popular television shows. The gripping plot has been keeping the audience hooked to the television screens. It stars Tejasswi Prakash in the central role. Her performance in the show has wowed the viewers. And now, here’s some good news for the fans of the actress.

Well, the fans of the show and the actress can celebrate as the show has got an extension. Yes, you read that right! According to a report in ETimes TV, the show will now end in December.

ALSO READ: Audience Verdict! Netizens feel that the makers of Naagin 6 really need donation to get Naagmani out of the crisis

The report further stated that the show is going to take a 20 year leap. Post the leap, the story will move forward in a new direction. The shooting of Naagin 6 will wrap up around November 2022. Naagin 6 has managed to do well on the TRP charts and that is one of the prime reasons for it getting an extension. Tejasswi, who is the face of the show, will be part of Naagin 6 even after the generation leap of 20 years.

Naagin 6, which features Tejasswi and Simba Nagpal, has been entertaining the audience since February this year. Their pairing is loved by the audience and Tejasswi as Pratha has won many hearts with her portrayal of a shape-shifting Naagin. Actors such as Mahek Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia and Sudha Chandran are also a part of the show.

Are you excited about the leap? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Naagin 6: Exclusive! Farishta to come to the rescue of Pratha aka Kiara, how will she get the help?

CREDIT:  ETIMES TV

Naagin 6 Tejasswi Prakash Simba Nagpal Pratha Mahek Chahal Urvashi Dholakia Sudha Chandran TellyChakkar television show television actors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 23:27

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Naagin 6 gets an extension; deets inside
MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is currently one of the most popular television shows. The gripping plot has been keeping the audience...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Aww! Armaan and Gungun to meet one last time, Armaan can’t see Gungun and Anubhav together
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Major Twists! Lakshmi gets electrocuted, Durga Devi arrests Balwinder
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
SHOCKING! Veteran actor Saibal Bhattacharya attempts suicide
MUMBAI: Saibal Bhattacharya is a renowned actor in the Bengali entertainment industry. According to the reports, the...
Exclusive! “I signed the web show because I was getting a chance to work with Gulshan Devaiah and everyone told me I would have to work double as he is a fabulous actor” - Drashti Dhami
MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami is a very successful and popular name in the world of the entertainment business and she has a...
Exclusive! “To get into the skin of the flirtatious guy was a big challenge for me” - Jahaan Chaar Yaar’s actor Nirbhay Wadhwa
MUMBAI: Jahaan Char Yaar is the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary...
Recent Stories
Sad! Veteran actor Pradeep Patwardhan passes away at 65
Sad! Veteran actor Pradeep Patwardhan passes away at 65
Latest Video