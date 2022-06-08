Shocking! Paras Kalnawat’s ex Urfi Javed takes a dig at him says “ Paras is in the limelight now and since I was in a relationship with him they want to know the past and I am not in touch with him as his girlfriend doesn’t like it”

Paras and Urfi were in a relationship a few years back and the relationship ended after a while now Urfi while interacting with the media took a dig at him.

Paras-Urfi

MUMBAI : Urfi Javed needs no introduction as she is taking the internet on fire with her dressing style and it’s been the talk of the nation.

Though the actress rose to fame with her stint on the show Bigg Boss OTT and posts her eviction she has been grabbing the eyeballs on social media for her dressing sense.

Let’s not forget she is the talking point currently on the internet and even Ranveer Singh had spoken about her on “ Koffee With Karan”

A lesser-known fact is that Paras Kalnawat was Urfi’s ex-boyfriend and the two were dating each other for quite some time but then things didn’t work well.

Paras had once said that he broke up with Urfi since she was very over-possessive of him and he had to get out of it.

( ALSO READ - Kya Baat Hai! The only time Urfi Javed was seen FULLY covered

But the actress has never spoken about it, but recently while interacting with the media, she spoke about Paras where she said that “ Since he is the limelight now for losing on to Anupama and since she was in a relationship with him the fans would want to know about the past and I am not in contact with him haven’t spoken in the recent time as his girlfriend doesn’t like it”

Well, with the statements of Urfi and Paras one thing is clear the two had a nasty break up and they aren’t in touch with each other.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : CONTROVERSY: Urfi Javed SLAMS media for SLUT SHAMING her; questions, “Why you writing articles about my undergarments?”

