Shocking! Pavitra Rishta 2.0: This actress will not feature in the Ankita Lokhande starrer

MUMBAI: The show Pavitra Rishta brings back memories of Sushant Singh Rajput. Itwent on to become one of the biggest hits on TV.

The show ended in 2014, but fans still watch re-runs. A digital version of the show is in the pipeline. But a very important character from the show will be missing this time.

The male lead opposite Ankita Lokhande has not been finalized yet. The rumour mills are buzzing that Manit Joura might play the role. But the one name that might not be a part of the show this time is Usha Nadkarni.

Yes! You heard that right. According to reports, Usha Nadkarni, who played the role of Savita Tai in the show, is not going to be a part of Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Everyone would agree that the show would not have been a success without her fantastic performance. And her absence is going to be felt equally.

The actress recently confirmed this to a portal. Her family is worried as she is 72 and a diabetes patient. They feel it is very risky for her to work in the pandemic. She told the portal, “No, I am not doing that. Because of the Covid scare, my family doesn’t let me step out of the house. I am old, and I have diabetes too. In fact, I was a part of Marathi Bigg Boss for 77 days and was called to be a part of the Hindi version of the show, too, for 15 days. Everything was finalized, but then my son asked me not to participate in it, as one never knows from where you can get infected.”

