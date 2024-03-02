Shocking! Poonam Pandey is alive! Here is what the actress shared on Instagram

MUMBAI: On 2nd February, News of model and adult film actress Poonam Pandey’s death caused a stir in the entertainment industry. There was news all over that she died of cervical cancer at the age of 32. Fans were devastated and celebs mourned her loss with videos and pictures of the former Lock Upp contestant. Today, Poonam has left everyone shocked once again.

Poonam is very much alive! She posted a video on Instagram speaking about being educated about cervical cancer and its vaccine. She wrote, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer.”

While the information she shared is valuable, netizens are angry and saying that it is a cheap publicity stunt on her part to claim that she is dead.

One wrote, “his was the most ridiculous way to promote something…” another commented, “WORST PUBLICITY STUNT EVER!” another wrote, “Wtf poonam yaar aab public see khao gaali..” check out the post and comments here;

Poonam’s official Instagram id shared the statement, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.” It further read, “In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

