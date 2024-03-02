Shocking! Poonam Pandey is alive! Here is what the actress shared on Instagram

Fans were devastated and celebs mourned her loss with videos and pictures of the former Lock Upp contestant. Today, Poonam has left everyone shocked once again.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 12:30
Angela Gonsalves

MUMBAI: On 2nd February, News of model and adult film actress Poonam Pandey’s death caused a stir in the entertainment industry. There was news all over that she died of cervical cancer at the age of 32. Fans were devastated and celebs mourned her loss with videos and pictures of the former Lock Upp contestant. Today, Poonam has left everyone shocked once again.

Also Read-Exclusive! Gandii Baat 7 actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade to be seen in Altt show Crime and Confession 2

Poonam is very much alive! She posted a video on Instagram speaking about being educated about cervical cancer and its vaccine. She wrote, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer.”

While the information she shared is valuable, netizens are angry and saying that it is a cheap publicity stunt on her part to claim that she is dead.

One wrote, “his was the most ridiculous way to promote something…” another commented, “WORST PUBLICITY STUNT EVER!” another wrote, “Wtf poonam yaar aab public see khao gaali..” check out the post and comments here;

Poonam’s official Instagram id shared the statement, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.” It further read, “In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Also Read-Breaking! Lock Upp Season 1 contestant Poonam Pandey roped in for Bekaboo Season 3 for Altt?

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Poonam Pandey Karma Aagaya Hero Nasha Yuva Love Is Poison TV news LOCK UPP TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 12:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must read! HanuMan - how an Underdgo clashed with Heavyweights and emerged victory
MUMBAI: Movie Hanuman is getting lot of love from the fans and audience, the movie that has the amazing star cast like...
Exclusive: Keh Doon Tumhein actress Swati Tarar to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Param Jhakar on February 7!
MUMBAI: Actress Swati Tarar is one of the most loved actresses in the television industry.She played the role of...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Kaveri wants Devrani Jethani to keep their conflict aside
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Hottie! Here are the times actress Simran Gupta raised temperature with her sizzling looks
MUMBAI: Actress Simran Gupta is no doubt of the major head turners coming from the acting space, her name has to be...
Pandya Store: Really! Shashank will now instigate Natasha against Dhaval because now he is falling for her
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Must read! Akshay Oberoi addresses Fighter's comparison to Top Gun; Says ‘I think that's stupid because there's’
MUMBAI: Recently, actor Akshay Oberoi played Squadron Leader Basheer 'Bash' Khan in Siddharth Anand's Fighter,...
Recent Stories
HanuMan
Must read! HanuMan - how an Underdgo clashed with Heavyweights and emerged victory
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Swati Tarar
Exclusive: Keh Doon Tumhein actress Swati Tarar to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Param Jhakar on February 7!
Poonam Pandey
OMG! Poonam Pandey's alleged demise sparks mystery as family reportedly goes underground, Kanpur residence locked
Vicky
Exclusive! Vicky Jain reveals if he regrets doing Bigg Boss Season 17; talks about being the audiences’ favorite and shared his thoughts on Ankita Lokhande’s eviction
Rrahul
Exclusive! Actors Rrahul Sudhir and Rachana Mistry roped in for 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi' post leap
Shoaib
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim gives one of the scariest performances in the upcoming episode leaves Malaika Arora petrified; his better half Dipika Kakkar reveals the hard work behind the act
Anjali
Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora reacts to the sudden demise of friend Poonam Pandey Says, "It's hard to accept she's no longer with us”