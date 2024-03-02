Shocking! From Poonam Pandey to Lil Tay, 5 influencers who faked their death to gain attention

MUMBAI: On 2nd February, News of model and adult film actress Poonam Pandey’s death caused a stir in the entertainment industry. There was news all over that she died of cervical cancer at the age of 32. Fans were devastated and celebs mourn her loss with videos and pictures of the former Lock Upp contestant. Today, Poonam has left everyone shocked once again as she shared a video saying that she is very much alive and it was simply a publicity stunt to raise awareness about Cervical cancer.

Poonam has now been at the receiving end of severe backlash not only from netizens but also from celebs and her own friends who she left in deep shock.

Also Read-Exclusive! Gandii Baat 7 actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade to be seen in Altt show Crime and Confession 2

Today let us take a look at other celebs who faked their deaths to gain public attention

Shahraban K

Shahraban faked her own death after she murdered her doppleganger. She staged the murder and placed her look-a-like Khadidja’s body in her Mercedes making it look like it was her, shocking her fans and family. The DNA and autopsy results later revealed that it was Khadidja and not her.

David Baerten

Tiktok star David faked his death for teaching his family a lesson on keeping in touch. He shocked everyone by arriving at his own funeral in a helicopter. He played this prank with the help of his wife and children. He received severe backlash for putting his loved ones in this kind of trauma being insensitive.

Lil Tay

Tay’s Instagram account had been inactive for 2 years and suddenly on her account there was news of her death and also the untimely demise of her half-brother. Later her family confirmed that her account was hacked and she is alive.

Iffy Khan

Irfan khan aka Iffy Khan faked his death by depicting in a video he had committed suicide after being rejected by a lover. He was charged under sections 336 and 188 of the IPC for endangering and disobeying orders, respectively.

Also Read-Breaking! Lock Upp Season 1 contestant Poonam Pandey roped in for Bekaboo Season 3 for Altt?

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Latestly



