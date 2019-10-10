Shocking! Pragati to be left shattered in Colors’ Bepanah Pyaar

Colors’ Bepanah Pyaar (Balaji Telefilms) is becoming an interesting watch with each passing episode. The show delivers the perfect combination of of drama, thrill, suspense, and romance.

The upcoming episodes will showcase high-voltage drama. Soon, Raghbir (Pearl V Puri) will learn about Pragati (Ishita Dutta) being his Bani. However this revelation will lead to Pragati being thrown out of the house.

As per the plot, Pragati will decide to reveal her identity in front of Raghbir. But sadly, before Pragati shares this good news, Raghbir will happen to see the proof that Pragati is Bani.

This will lead to Raghbir getting angry. He will think that Pragati lied to him and betrayed him. He will thus throw Pragati out of the house. Pragati will be left all helpless and shattered.

Will Raghbir realize that she is innocent?