Shocking! Pratik Sehajpal opens up on getting bullied in school days and dealing with loneliness; Says “I Was Not Very Tall…”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 15:30
Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI : After a great run on Bigg Boss, the most popular reality program in the nation, Pratik Sehajpal has established a huge name for himself in the television industry. The actor is quite secretive about his life and doesn't talk much about it, but in the most recent interview, the Bigg Boss 15 first runners-up discussed how he fought loneliness despite having friends and how he had been ridiculed for his physical looks in school.

With over a million Instagram followers, Pratik has a sizable fan base on the platform. The actor frequently shares details about his personal and professional lives on the platform, and we adore how he diligently exercises to keep his toned physique.

Pratik Sehajpal recently discussed being tortured in school in an interview, saying, “Yes, I’ve been bullied a lot on the basis of my appearance. I was not very tall also, so I would get bullied in school a lot. Other kids in school would also tease me about my father but I used to keep mum as I’d no answer. They would lead a luxurious life, come in cars so they would tease me. I would stay very reserved and to myself. I had friends but I would not go out as I’d no money, car.”

The actor added, “So main Kisi ke upar liability banane se Accha Na jaaun. I stopped going out and stay at home with my mom. Be it school trips or friends get together after a point they had stopped calling me. It used to hurt me these things that despite having friends I was alone but after a point I started detaching myself as I didn’t want to get emotionally hurt.”

Credit- Koimoi

Shocking! Pratik Sehajpal opens up on getting bullied in school days and dealing with loneliness; Says "I Was Not Very Tall…"
