Shocking! Radhika Madan once fled from sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi due to THIS reason; Here’s why?

Following her popularity on television and her impressive acting skills, Radhika entered the film industry. She made her film debut on 70mm in Vishal Bharadwaj's Pathakha, in which Sanya Malhotra and Radhika had major roles.
MUMBAI: Radhika Madan is one of the few actresses who has successfully entered the film industry after having a significant TV career. As Ishaani, the actress made her TV debut on Colors' Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. She appeared on screen next to Shakti Arora.

Even though Madan is well-known in the entertainment sector, she initially thought her job was quite demanding. So much so that on the first day of her show, the actress ran away from the sets.

Radhika Madan admitted in an interview that she found the acting profession a little challenging. She left the Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi sets on the first day because she was petrified of having to retake scenes. Retakes reportedly terrified the actress, so when she was requested to do one, she reportedly excused herself from the sets and fled the studio. The actress clarified, though, that the other members of the unit brought her back to the sets.

Radhika had declared her desire to pursue a dance career and was on the verge of enrolling in an international academy when Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi happened. However, when the actress starred in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, her dream of learning the art form came true.

Subsequently, she was approached for several projects, including Angrezi Medium, Shiddat, Monica O My Darling, Kuttey, Kachhe Limbu, and Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video.

Credits - Pinkvilla

