Shocking! Rakhi Sawant REVEALS how her mother REACTED when she told her about her love Adil; DEETS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life.

ALSO READ : Shocking! Rakhi Sawant confesses that she had suicidal thoughts and said, "I had planned to hang myself and video record it and left a message behind that if anything happens to me, my ex–husband Ritiesh was responsible for it”

The actress introduced the love of her life through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, 'Adil'.

In a recent interview, the actress revealed how her mother reacted when she came to know about her relationship with Adil.

The actress said, “My mom said go and live your life you have seen a lot of struggle and pain in your life now it’s your time to live. I told her how much happiness I get from Adil and she told me that she doesn’t know when she would live as she is taking a lot of medicines so now she wants to see me happy and that’s why she didn’t question anything about Adil to me as she knows and can see how happy I am.”

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi has gone through a lot in her life and finally she has found true love.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Amazing! Read on to know who gifted Rakhi Sawant a super-luxurious BMW