Shocking! Rakhi Sawant REVEALS how her mother REACTED when she told her about her love Adil; DEETS INSIDE

Rakhi in her recent interview revealed what her mother told her when she came to know about her relationship with Adil. She says her mother only wants to see her happy, and her happiness is in Adil.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 20:28
Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life.

ALSO READ : Shocking! Rakhi Sawant confesses that she had suicidal thoughts and said, "I had planned to hang myself and video record it and left a message behind that if anything happens to me, my ex–husband Ritiesh was responsible for it”

The actress introduced the love of her life through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, 'Adil'.

In a recent interview, the actress revealed how her mother reacted when she came to know about her relationship with Adil.

The actress said, “My mom said go and live your life you have seen a lot of struggle and pain in your life now it’s your time to live. I told her how much happiness I get from Adil and she told me that she doesn’t know when she would live as she is taking a lot of medicines so now she wants to see me happy and that’s why she didn’t question anything about Adil to me as she knows and can see how happy I am.”

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi has gone through a lot in her life and finally she has found true love.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Amazing! Read on to know who gifted Rakhi Sawant a super-luxurious BMW

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 15 Omung Kumar Salman Khan Voot Endemol Colors The Big Picture reality shows Pratik Sehajpal Shamita Shetty DIVOURCE Rakhi Sawant Ritiesh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 20:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kaamnaa: Confusions! Sakshi assumes that Manav loves Niharika, Manav fails to make his feelings clear
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Kaamnaa is one of the most popular shows on small screens and is gearing up for some amazing and...
Superb! This is how Salman Khan stood by Babhiji Ghar Par Hai fame Aasif Sheikh in his bad phase
MUMBAI: Aasif Sheikh is highly popular for his portrayal of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The show...
Kaamnaa: Misunderstandings! Manav thinks about bringing Sakshi home as his wife, Akansha enters as his wife instead
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Kaamnaa is one of the most popular shows on small screens and is gearing up for some amazing and...
Pushpa Impossible: Big Decisions! Pushpa stuck between Rashi and Chirag’s opinions
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has begun to make a...
Oops! Netizens lashed out at John Abraham’s rude bahaviour in this throwback video, see reactions
MUMBAI: John Abraham who will be next seen in Pathaan, has been surfacing headlines for his controversial remarks....
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Major Revelation! Brinda reveals Nandini and Pihu’s truth to Ram
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Recent Stories
John Abraham
Oops! Netizens lashed out at John Abraham’s rude bahaviour in this throwback video, see reactions
Latest Video