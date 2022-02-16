Shocking! Rakhi Sawant wanted to embrace parenthood with Ritesh Singh

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the hearts of the audiences.

She had grabbed the headlines on the show as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake.

She has now announced her divorce from her husband and said that he left her because he wasn’t interested in her anymore and that their marriage wasn’t legal and hence it ended.

She has now revealed that she was planning a baby with Ritesh Singh this year, but now that they’ve officially parted ways, she’s constantly eating and feeling very depressed.

Rakhi said that Ritesh stopped taking her calls and refused to listen to her mother. While he hardly stayed with her since their marriage, she tried her best to stay with him.

