Shocking Revelation! Patik Sehajpal opened up on kissing a man in MTV’s ‘Ace of Space’ show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Pratik Sehajpal made headlines with his shocking revelation before entering Bigg Boss OTT. Pratik who was also a part of Bigg Boss 15 once revealed that he was compelled to kiss a man while playing truth and dare.

Back in 2018, when Mahie Gill and Arunoday Singh appeared on Ace of Space to promote their AltBalaji web series, Apaharan, the two actors divided the contestants of the show into two teams. Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal stunned everyone when he opened up about kissing a man.

While playing the task in Ace of Space, Pratik Sehajpal starts the game by saying, “Never have I ever kissed a man on the lips,” to this Chetna Pandey replies, “You haven’t,” but the model later shares that he has kissed a man while playing truth and dare. Moving forward, the female contestant talked about her lesbian encounter while Pratik shared details about making love with his partner in a construction site, and later he allegedly told that he was also indulged in a BDSM.

Later entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, he reacted to the BDSM comment and told Desimartini, “Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. Main toh haath jod raha hoon please aise headlines mat chhapa karo. Pure media me badnami kar k rakkhi huyi hai, mujhe toh pata nahi Rakhi Sawant se upar dikha diya tum logon ne.”

Credit: koimoi/Desimartini