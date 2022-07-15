SHOCKING! ROBBERY takes place on the sets of Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab starrer show Woh To Hai Albelaa

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is once again back and this time with sad and worrisome news.

We all know that a lot happens on the sets of every TV show.

A large star cast, technicians, spotboys and the production team is involved on a regular basis for a smooth working of a TV show.

Several controversies and shocking incidents take place on the sets.

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albela: Interesting! Saroj pretends to be good

We have an exclusive piece of news to share with you guys.

Well, robbery took place on the sets of Woh To Hai Albelaa.

The show airs on Star Bharat and has Shaheer Sheikh-Hiba Nawab playing the lead roles.

As per our sources, the shooting of the show resumed after a break of 4 days recently.

When the caretakers opened the gates of the set, they came to know that robbery had taken place.

The sources further claimed that a cooking stove and a few utensils were robbed. The caretakers came to know about it through the CCTV footage. That's how they came to know about the robber.

The robber used to stay in the nearby vicinity who had stolen these things from the set.

It is being said that the people on the set have asked the robber to return the stuff he stole.

Woh To Hai Albelaa's shooting is taking place in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai.

Well, we hope the robber returns the things and the matter gets a closure here.

Actors have often complained that sometimes sets are not a safe place to work at.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Fun time! Sayuri laughs at Kanha as he falls



