Shocking! Shraddha Arya injures her leg says “I Like to do my own stunts”

She has a massive fan following not just for her beauty and amazing performances on screen but also for her funny and interesting reels and posts on her social media page.
Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular faces on Television. She has many hit shows to her credit that include Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, and many more. She is currently essaying the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and fans are in love and resonate with her character. She has a massive fan following not just for her beauty and amazing performances on screen but also for her funny and interesting reels and posts on her social media page.

Shraddha has a massive fan following and keeps sharing fun pictures and reels that her fans enjoy immensely. She has now shared a picture of her injured foot and captioned it, “I like to do my own stunts…like twisting my foot”

Actor Paras Kalnawat came to give the actress some chocolates and sweets, and wished her a speedy recovery. Shraddha’s hubby too sent her flowers and a sweet card saying ‘get well soon’

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen making her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Currently she is winning the hearts of her fans playing Preeta in Kundali Bhagya.

Credit-pinkvilla 

