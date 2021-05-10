SHOCKING! Shweta Tiwari releases video of domestic abuse by estranged husband

MUMBAI: We are back with a sensational piece of information from the world of Television.

Shweta Tiwari has acted in several television serials, her last being Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Varun Badola. She has now landed up for the adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was brought on board for the stunt-based reality show at the last minute. She was seen on Friday morning at the Mumbai Airport as she left for Cape Town, South Africa for the reality show.

Just a while after Shweta jetted off to Cape Town, her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli shared a few videos on his Instagram account, claiming that his son Reyansh was abandoned by Shweta, and she didn’t inform Abhinav where Reyansh is. Abhinav was worried about Reyansh and alleged that she has abandoned Reyansh in a hotel room.

The actress later rubbished these claims, and said that she had informed him before jetting off for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 that their son Reyansh is with her family.

Now, taking this whole spat to another level, Shweta Tiwari has recently released some spine-chilling videos on her Instagram account where Abhinav Kohli can be seen physically assaulting her.

The actress has captioned the video as, ' Now let the truth Come out!!!!(But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth,then it goes off)This is why my Child is scared of him!After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my Child go Through this mental trauma.. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this Horrible Man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to Square one!If this is not Physical abuse then what is!!!!??It is the CCTV footage of my society.

In the video, Abhinav Kohli can be clearly seen snatching away their son Reyansh from her clutches forcefully. The incident seems to be of late evening in full public view. Abhinav is also seen hitting Shweta in the video which clarifies many claims made by the actress before.

The actress describes Abhinav Kohli as a 'horrible man' and has put this video as a proof of her past claims.

Well, we hope this spat soon sees the light of a legal action and gets settled forever.

