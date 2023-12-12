Shocking! Splitsvilla’s Subuhi Joshi reveals she panicked when the hospital rejected her Mediclaim

Like any other common person the actress too was told about getting health insurance and thus bought herself one and was paying the premiums regularly.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 15:33
Subuhi Joshi

MUMBAI: Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai actress Subuhi Joshi recently shared her horrifying ordeal with the medical insurance company when she was hospitalized due to deteriorating health. However the insurance company refused to cover the hospital bills. Like any other common person the actress too was told about getting health insurance and thus bought herself one and was paying the premiums regularly. 

Also Read- MTV Splitsvilla X4: Exclusive! “Who is Uofri Javed to talk about my followers; I was so mad at her when she spoke about it on the show, I was shocked” - Sakshi Dwivedi  

Subuhi said she suddenly fell ill and got breathless. Her heart rate went up to 160 and blood pressure dropped. She dragged herself out of her house and took help from her neighbor. They admitted her to the hospital where her heart rate was dangerously high. She was admitted to the ICU as a result.

She wanted to clear the hospital bills through her cashless insurance card. She said, “The hospital sent the form again to the insurance company and told them that it certainly was an emergency as my heart rate was shooting. However, the insurance company denied their services.”

Also Read- We should be sensitive and sensible towards others: Subuhi Joshi

She requested the hospital staff to remove the cannula but they said they will do it only after the bills were cleared and she was in pain because of it. She added, “I wish I was in my hometown with my family.”

She alerted fans that people should be careful of such insurance companies who fool people with big promises. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Pinkvilla

