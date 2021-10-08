SHOCKING! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide's education will leave you stunned

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not only the longest-running sitcom in the world but also one of the most popular shows. The cast of the show has proved their mettle with their stint in the same and are highly qualified too. Today, we bring you the qualification of Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide and it’ll leave you stunned.

Mandar was a mechanical engineer and was working in Dubai but left his job for his passion for acting.

Mandar Chandwadkar of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah opened up on his qualification and said, “I am a mechanical engineer by profession and was working in Dubai. I quit my job and returned to India in 2000 as I wanted to pursue a career in acting. Acting has always been my passion since childhood. There’s a lot of work in the industry but I was waiting not to get a break. I got that in 2008 through this show.”

And as they say, it’s never too late to follow your dreams, isn’t it? Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide is the most appropriate example of the same.

Had Mandar not followed his dream, we wouldn’t have gotten such an amazing artist.

Meanwhile recently, we lost one of the prominent actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ghanshyam Nayak who played the role of Nattu Kaka on the show.

PM Narendra Modi took to his Twitter yesterday and penned a heartfelt note on the passing of the late actor and wrote, “In the last few days, we have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He was also extremely kind and humble.”

