Shocking! Team Naagin 6 gets punished on the sets, know why?

MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

As earlier reported, talking about the upcoming track, many more shocking stories would come ahead in the life of Kiara and Rajesh Pratap Singh. Well, as per sources, a major mystery would get revealed regarding Rajesh Pratap Singh. It would be shown that he might be the killer of his first wife. It will be shown that he was married to someone prior to Kiara aka Pratha. And after knowing this fact, she will get super angry with him and she will hit him after donning her Naagin avatar.

Amid this, we came across a hilarious video. It seems team Naagin 6 got punished on the sets as the fancy chandelier fell down due to the fun activities of family members. But well this is untrue as the director Ranjan Kumar Singh was giving all the instructions, but Meheck took to her social media and uploaded a video as the family received punishment while Urvashi was taking the full part of it.

Have a look!

