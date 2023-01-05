Shocking! These actors refused the role of Aashish Tiwari in Maitree, take a look

Maitree is one of the most loved shows on television with a very interesting plotline. Here, we bring you a list of actors who refused the role of Aashish Tiwari in the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 06:45
Aashish Tiwari

MUMBAI: Maitree is a new serial that began on Zee TV just a few weeks back. The show is doing exceptionally well.

It stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary and Namish Taneja in lead roles.

The show is produced under the banner of Sunshine Production.

Aashish Tiwari is a very loved character as he is a very strong and a level-headed person.

But, before signing Namish Taneja for the role, it was offered to a few actors, who declined it for certain reasons. 

Here, we bring you the list of actors who refused the role of Aashish Tiwari in the serial Maitree.

Check out the list below :

1 Ravi Dubey


Ravi Dubey is a super star on television and he has done various shows. He has now ventured into production and hence, declined the role of Aashish Tiwari.

2. Mohit Malik


Mohit is a well known actor in the television industry and is best known for his roles in serials like Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and Doli Armaanon Ki. He was offered the role of Aashish, but he declined it as he couldn’t relate to the character.

3. Pearl V Puri


Pearl Puri is a well known actor and has a massive fan following. He is best known for his character in the serial Naagin. He was offered the role of Aashish Tiwari but he declined it as he had prior commitments.

4. Shaheer Sheikh


Shaheer is a superstar on television and was offered the role of Aashish, but he declined it as he didn’t want to leave his present show, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Namish Taneja. Fans feel that he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Aashish the way he did.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

