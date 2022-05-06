Shocking! These actors refused the role of Dr Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Dr Abhimanyu’s character is one of the most loved characters of the show but did you know that before signing Harshad Chopda the role was offered to many actors who declined the role for some or the other reasons.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 02:00
Shocking! These actors refused the role of Dr Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and beautiful performances of the cast, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the television screens. 

The show stars Harshad Chopda, Karishma Sawant, and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles. 

The fans love the chemistry between Pranali and Harshad and today they are one of the most famous on-screen couples. 

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. 

The character of Dr Abhimanyu is loved by one and all and has become a household name and Harshad’s fan following has shot up to another level.

( ALSO READ :Shivangi Joshi had THIS to say about co-star Mohsin Khan

But before Harshad came into the picture, few actors were offered the role of Dr Abhimanyu but they rejected it for some or the other reasons. 

Check out the actors who refused the role of Dr Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai :

1 Shivin Narang 

Shivin Narang is a well-known television star. He is best known for portraying the character of Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2. He was also offered the role of Abhimanyu but he declined it as he had prior commitments.

2. Kushal Tandon 

Kushal is a known actor on television and he is best known for his performance in serials like Beyhadh, Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, Bebaakee, etc. He too was offered the role of Abhimanyu but he declined it and the reason was unknown.

3. Karan Singh Grover 

Karan Singh Grover is a huge name in the world of television and he is best known for his roles in serials like Qubool Hai, Dill Mill Gayye, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, etc. He declined the offer of Abhimanyu as he doesn't want to return to television and wants to concentrate on his Bollywood career.

4. Ravi Dubey

Ravi is a superstar on television and he is best known for his performance in serials like Jamai Raja, 12/24 Karol Bagh, etc. He was offered the role of Abhimanyu but denied it as he doesn't plan to return to television as he is concentrating on his work as a producer. 

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Harshad Chopda and the fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Abhimanyu the way he did. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: :heck out Mohsin-Shivangi's mind-blowing audition video from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai )

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 02:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
TREND ALERT! After showering pregnancies in the StarPlus shows, now it's time for Kidnapping and death tracks together
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Also read:...
Ayushmann hasn't read wife Tahira's book on their sex life!
MUMBAI:  Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, whose film 'Anek' is in theatres, recently opened up about his wife Tahira...
Must Read! Are things not working in Sanjay Dutt's favour in his second innings?
MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the industry. With his acting...
Shocking! These actors refused the role of Dr Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and...
Exclusive! My biggest dreams are to buy a home in Mumbai and own a sports bike: Vishal Solanki of Parineetii
MUMBAI: Parineetii launched a few months ago, and the show is doing well. It has received a thumbs-up from the audience...
Exciting News! ‘I’ve heard the script’, says Fardeen Khan while talking about No Entry 2
MUMBAI: Rumours had been flying around a while back about No Entry 2 and that it was titled No Entry Mein entry. The...
Recent Stories
Ayushmann hasn't read wife Tahira's book on their sex life!
Ayushmann hasn't read wife Tahira's book on their sex life!
Latest Video