Shocking! These actors refused the role of Dr Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and beautiful performances of the cast, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The show stars Harshad Chopda, Karishma Sawant, and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles.

The fans love the chemistry between Pranali and Harshad and today they are one of the most famous on-screen couples.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions.

The character of Dr Abhimanyu is loved by one and all and has become a household name and Harshad’s fan following has shot up to another level.

But before Harshad came into the picture, few actors were offered the role of Dr Abhimanyu but they rejected it for some or the other reasons.

Check out the actors who refused the role of Dr Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai :

1 Shivin Narang

Shivin Narang is a well-known television star. He is best known for portraying the character of Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2. He was also offered the role of Abhimanyu but he declined it as he had prior commitments.

2. Kushal Tandon

Kushal is a known actor on television and he is best known for his performance in serials like Beyhadh, Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, Bebaakee, etc. He too was offered the role of Abhimanyu but he declined it and the reason was unknown.

3. Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover is a huge name in the world of television and he is best known for his roles in serials like Qubool Hai, Dill Mill Gayye, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, etc. He declined the offer of Abhimanyu as he doesn't want to return to television and wants to concentrate on his Bollywood career.

4. Ravi Dubey

Ravi is a superstar on television and he is best known for his performance in serials like Jamai Raja, 12/24 Karol Bagh, etc. He was offered the role of Abhimanyu but denied it as he doesn't plan to return to television as he is concentrating on his work as a producer.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Harshad Chopda and the fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Abhimanyu the way he did.

