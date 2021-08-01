Shocking! These actresses refused the role of Gopi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. The show was loved by the audiences and the twists and turns kept the fans hooked on the show for seven long years.

The show began in the year 2010 and ended in the year 2017. The lead pair Gopi and Ahem had become household names and the fans loved their chemistry and at times the love-hate relationship.

Initially, Giaa Manek has essayed the role of Gopi but then later on she was replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, whereas Mohammad Nazim essayed the role of Ahem.

Gopi Bhau is one of the most iconic characters of television and till today audiences remember her.

The show is coming up with a reboot series on Star Bharat and will be launching soon.

But did you know post-Gia quitting the show the role of Gopi was offered to many television actresses before the makers finalized Devoleena?

Here is the list of actresses who refused the role of Gopi :



1 Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij is one of the most loved actresses on television and she is best known for her roles in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu. She too was offered the role of Gopi but declined it as she was busy with some personal commitments.



2. Ragini Khanna



Ragini is one of the most successful actresses on television, she is best known for her performance in Sasural Genda Phool. She was also offered the role of Gopi but declined it as she isn’t taking any offer from television.



3. Rubina Dilaik



Rubina is a popular actress on television best known for her performance in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, she was also offered the role of Gopi but declined it as she was busy with some other projects.



4. Drashti Dhami



Drashti is a well-known actress on television best known for her role and she too was offered the role of Gopi but denied it reasons are unknown.



5. Jennifer Winget



Jennifer is a superstar on television and she is best known for her performance in Beyadh, now she also refused the character of Gopi as she couldn’t connect to the character.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role, and no one could do justice to Gopi the way he did.

Who else do you think would have suited the role? Do let us know in the comments below.

