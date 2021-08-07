Shocking! These actresses refused the role of Saudamini in Barrister Babu

MUMBAI: Barrister Babu is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. The show is doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings.

The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal and Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal under the banner of Shashi Sumeet Productions. It stars Anchal Sahu and Pravisht Mishra in lead roles.

Now, since Bondita is grown up, the audience is waiting for the romance to begin between Bondita and Anirudh.

Saudamini is a grey character, and she is the ex-lover of Anirudh who keeps creating problems in Bondita and his life.

But did you know that before finalizing Pranali Rathod for the role, it was offered to many actresses who had refused the role of Saudamini?

Here is the list of the actress who refused the role of Saudamini.

1. Mugdha Chaphekar

Mugdha is a popular actress on television, and she is known for her role as Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya. The actress was offered the role of Saudamini but refused it as she was busy with her current show and didn’t want to quit it.

2. Niyati Fatnani

Niyati is best known for her performance in the thriller series Nazar. She refused the role of Saudamini because she had some personal commitments.

3. Jannat Zubair

Jannat is a big name in the world of television. She is a social media star. She is known for her performance in serials like Tu Aashiqui and Phulwa. She declined the role of Saudamini as she is on a break from television and is not taking up any role.

4. Mallika Singh

Mallika is known for her performance in serials like Radha Krishna, and she refused the offer of Saudamini as she didn’t want to play a negative role.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Pranali Rathod, and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Saudamini the way she did.

Who else do you think would have suited the role? Do let us know in the comments below.

