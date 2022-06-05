Shocking! Trolls accuse Kratika Sengar Dheer of lying about her pregnancy

Kratika Sengar Dheer and Nikitin Dheer are all set to welcome their first child soon. The actress, who is in the last months of her pregnancy, shared the good news with her fans in November last year.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 18:04
Shocking! Trolls accuse Kratika Sengar Dheer of lying about her pregnancy

MUMBAI: Kratika Sengar Dheer and Nikitin Dheer are all set to welcome their first child anytime soon. The actress, who is in the last months of her pregnancy, shared the good news with her fans in November last year. Kratika has been sharing happy moments with her fans through her social media account. Recently, she shared glimpses from her maternity shoot and fans loved it.

Kratika said that trolls told that she doesn't look pregnant enough. She added that they even accused her of lying about her pregnancy claiming that she is having her baby through surrogacy.

She said, "I see a lot of people trolling actresses on social media for gaining weight during pregnancy. I feel they are brainless. There is a life growing inside you. Hence, it is stupidity to expect that it won't affect your body. Instead of celebrating the feeling, people waste their time pointing fingers and making fun."

She added, "People on the internet have a problem with everything. When I was not pregnant, they commented that I 'look pregnant'. However, now that I have conceived, I receive messages that I don't seem pregnant. Some even comment that we are welcoming our baby through surrogacy because I don't look pregnant enough according to them."

Kratika was last seen on the TV show Chhoti Sardarni. Nikitin was seen as Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia in Shershaah, which starred Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra.

Kratika had earlier revealed that during the first 5-6 years of marriage, she was not mentally prepared to have a baby. She was working and had commitments, so there was never a question of starting a family. She said it is very important to first prepare yourself to handle the responsibilities and only then go ahead with it.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Kratika Sengar Dheer Nikitin Dheer actress TV news Entertainment Chhoti Sardarni Ajay Singh Jasrotia Shershaah Sidharth Malhotra Vikram Batra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 18:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi dances with this actress; no, it is not Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya....
Super Star Singer Season 2 : Stunning! Salman Ali and his student Mani stunt the audience with their smashing jugalbandi performance
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show coming up on Sony TV. It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of...
MUST-READ! Yeh Rishta's Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda calls Pranali 'Looteri Dulhan'
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Wow! This is how Anupamaa flaunted her mehendi design for her dream wedding with Anuj | Deets Inside
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on...
Exclusive! We should respect pets because they are dependent on us: Sai Tamhankar on brutality against pets
MUMBAI: Sai Tamhankar is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the industry. We have seen some beautiful...
Udaariyaan: Upcoming TWIST! THIS person to save Tejo from the evil Angad
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV.  It is among the top shows on the TRP...
Recent Stories
Jolt for superstar Mohanlal as two more members quit AMMA panel
Jolt for superstar Mohanlal as two more members quit AMMA panel
Latest Video