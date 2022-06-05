Shocking! Trolls accuse Kratika Sengar Dheer of lying about her pregnancy

MUMBAI: Kratika Sengar Dheer and Nikitin Dheer are all set to welcome their first child anytime soon. The actress, who is in the last months of her pregnancy, shared the good news with her fans in November last year. Kratika has been sharing happy moments with her fans through her social media account. Recently, she shared glimpses from her maternity shoot and fans loved it.

Kratika said that trolls told that she doesn't look pregnant enough. She added that they even accused her of lying about her pregnancy claiming that she is having her baby through surrogacy.

She said, "I see a lot of people trolling actresses on social media for gaining weight during pregnancy. I feel they are brainless. There is a life growing inside you. Hence, it is stupidity to expect that it won't affect your body. Instead of celebrating the feeling, people waste their time pointing fingers and making fun."

She added, "People on the internet have a problem with everything. When I was not pregnant, they commented that I 'look pregnant'. However, now that I have conceived, I receive messages that I don't seem pregnant. Some even comment that we are welcoming our baby through surrogacy because I don't look pregnant enough according to them."

Kratika was last seen on the TV show Chhoti Sardarni. Nikitin was seen as Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia in Shershaah, which starred Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra.

Kratika had earlier revealed that during the first 5-6 years of marriage, she was not mentally prepared to have a baby. She was working and had commitments, so there was never a question of starting a family. She said it is very important to first prepare yourself to handle the responsibilities and only then go ahead with it.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: Hindustan Times