SHOCKING TWIST! Priya gets her father Mahendra ARRESTED in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently one of the most-watched shows on the small screens.

The show that hit the small screens a few months ago is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor brought back the second season of the show and it has managed to strike the right chord with the viewers.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are playing Ram and Priya in this season and they have proved to be the right choice.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Finally! Shivi defends Priya, reveals TRUTH to Ram

We all know that Nandini tried her best to break Akshay and Shivina's alliance.

She tried all means to do so but did not succeed and at last took Ram's help for the same.

Ram and Priya are totally against each other as Ram agreed with Nandini and decided to break Akshay and Shivina's wedding.

Meanwhile, Priya had decided that she will make sure that Akshay and Shivina get married.

Priya made sure that she fulfills the promise given to Akshay and Shivina.

Ram lashed out at Priya and questioned her for taking such a big decision on behalf of his sister.

In the episode ahead, Priya's half-brother Raj is exposed. Everyone came to know that it was Raj who had fed crab biryani to Ram and risked his life.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see how Priya will get her father Mahendra Sood arrested for risking her husband Ram's life.

Take a look:

Priya has taken such a drastic step for Ram.

What will happen next? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: BIG TWIST! Priya and Ram have a face-off