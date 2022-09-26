Shocking! Uorfi Javed reveals some shocking details about her relationship with Paras Kalawant

MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed needs no introduction as she is setting the internet on fire with her quirky dressing style and it’s been the talk of the nation.

Though the actress rose to fame with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, she has been grabbing the eyeballs on social media for her unique and sometimes bizarre dressing sense.

Let’s not forget she is the talking point currently on the internet and even Ranveer Singh had spoken about her on “Koffee With Karan”.

A lesser-known fact is that Paras Kalnawat was Uorfi’s ex-boyfriend and the two were dating each other for quite some time but then things didn’t work out well.

Paras had once said that he broke up with Uorfi since she was over-possessive of him and he had to get out of it.

Now in a recent interview, Uorfi Javed was asked about her relationship with Paras and she admitted that five years ago she was in a relationship with Paras.

Further, she also spoke about one thing that she has learned from her relationships.

The actress said “One shouldn’t give the right to any person to control you or give the authority to tell you what to wear as it’s your life. Today if I was still with Paras and I wouldn’t be the ‘Uorfi Javed’ that I am today.”

Well, there is no doubt that today Uorfi is a social media sensation and she is known for her hatke fashion sense.

These days she is also grabbing the headlines as her name has popped up to participate in the reality show “Bigg Boss 16” though there is no confirmation on the same.

