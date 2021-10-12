Shocking! Vishal Kottian exposes Afsana Khan as she humiliates Shamita Shetty

MUMBAI: Nominations inside the Bigg Boss house have always ended up creating differences between the contestants. Well, the first round of Bigg Boss 15 nominations has kick-started on a rather controversial note.

On one side see Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgaal getting into an ugly fight, the other side Afsana Khan and Vishal Kotian clash over their attitude issues. Afsana wants Vishal to get nominated. She says how he cannot control the show and make plans of his own, calls him out for interfering in others' matters and giving his point of view for no reason.

Reacting to her comments, Vishal goes on to say how Afsana has been saying 'dirty things' about everyone. He claims how Afsana said, "Shamita 25 years se industry mein hai but fir bhi Hindi nahi sikhi". Later, he also reveals how Afsana told him that people like him don't even qualify to take her autograph.

Umar and Ieshaan's fight too gets uglier with Umar judging Ieshaan's feelings for Miesha. He says that although initially it looked genuine but now Ieshaan is just playing along. This gets Ieshaan furious and he almost gets physical by threatening to punch Umar.

As of now, the Bigg Boss OTT contestants namely Shamita, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are safe from nominations whereas all the others will fight in the battle of nominations. Going by the promo, Miesha seems to be the least favourite at the moment.

Credit: Times Now