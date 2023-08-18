Shocking! When Dill Mill Gayye’s Dr Riddhima aka Ohanna Shivanand revealed that her family plotted to kill her, her best friend organized someone to r*pe her

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 19:30
MUMBAI:  The 2007 TV show Dill Mill Gayye was one of the most iconic and loved shows. The characters were some of the most adored and left a memorable impression on many. While most of the actors on the show gained a lot of success, actress Ohanna Shivanand who essayed the role of Dr Riddhima didn’t seem to do so.

Dr Riddhima and Dr Armaan, played by actor Karan Singh Grover became a hot couple on the small screens. In 2008, Ohanna exited the show to focus on her filmy career. Her exit caused the TRP ratings to drop and she claimed that she left the show due to a tiff with the executive producer who made her feel uncomfortable during a dance sequence.

Ohanna worked in 2 movies namely Deewane Ho Gaye and Alert 24X7 but unfortunately both films never saw the light of day. 

Ohanna did return to Dill Mill Gayye in 2010 but as a different character. She later did two small time films and a show but never managed to get her old success back. In 2019, Ohanna’s FaceBook post left many shocked. She wrote, “Few months back my mom filed a murder case against my sisters mother in law (Bhavana Brhambhatt) for murdering her husband and accumulating all the insurance money and for attempt to murder me and my mom and killing showpaw when she was in India…but the very next day she ran away back to America….my public notice to her…pls face the cops in India little chicken..the cops in India have called my mom a couple of times saying ‘woh toh Bhag gayi, hame batana kab ayegi wapas….for a murder case u are on high alert when u land in India. …let me see what happens now.’

In a different post, Ohanna also mentioned that her Best Friend had organised someone to rape her.

Ohanna, who lives in Mumbai, was last seen in the film Yeh Hai Lollipop and a music video by Punjabi singer Tarsem Jassar.

