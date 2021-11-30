SHOCKING! Will Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj QUIT Anupamaa because of THIS reason?

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the number one show in the country and is currently winning the hearts of the fans. The characters and the storyline is intriguing, and always keep fans hooked, one more thing that fans love is the chemistry between Anuj and Anupamaa but now, there are shocking new updates from Anupamaa.

The TV show Anupamaa on Star Plus is one of the most popular shows right now and the story is at a very interesting juncture. But things are going to get more and more exciting in the show. The show has been ruling TRPs and has all things in place to continue to do so.

ALSO READ: Love is in the Air! Anupamaa: Anuj-Anupamaa share romantic eye lock moment

However, there is a major twist in the offing which will leave fans shocked. Recently, Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) hosted a LIVE on the latter’s Instagram where the two took jibes at each other.

At one point during the chat, Anuj hinted that he may be leaving the show soon. This has come as a shock to fans. Check out the video to know what you can expect in the story next.

The reports of Anuj leaving the show are not out for the first time, according to the reports, his track was only meant to be a short time and can end accordingly, but they have quickly become fans favorite so that might have changed things and the storyline or the track a little!

But we have to wait for the actual confirmation. Until then let’s hope that our favorites still appear onscreen together!

For more television, entertainment, and digital news, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Credits: Bollywood life

ALSO READ: Anupama: Big Twist! Vanraj shows his true side to Kavya