Shooting with Rajan Shahi is really cool: Parvati Sehgal

MUMBAI: "Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya" returned with a second season titled "Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2", which is being produced by Rajan Shahi. Actress Parvati Sehgal, who is seen as Komal in the show, is having the time of her life shooting for the current season, and credits the ace producer for it."Shooting with Director's Kut Productions and Rajan ji is really cool. It’s fun and disciplined, both, at the same time, so everything is comfortable. Working with DKP is a very good experience," she said. The second season is being led by Pearl Grey as the creative producer, writer and show runner. Parvati thanked her for making the second season happen. "I always wanted a season two to come but never thought that things would fall into place so fast and so quickly. Sometimes it happens that the cast is not free or they are occupied with some other work, but when Pearl ma'am called up everything just fell into place. It is so comfortable and I really love that we are back again. The first season of '...Pratigya' was my debut show and it is very special and close to my heart," she said.She also confessed that she is glad that the audience is loving it, and said, "We have a very loyal audience and they connected well with us in the first season. We are all working really hard so that they connect with us more and watch us more. We are trying our best and giving them what they want to see. We received a very good response initially, and we are hoping that it continues."The young actress also confessed that since the entire cast and crew knew each other, they did not face any discomfort even while shooting in the new normal. She said, "Initially shooting in the new normal was difficult because we were not used to the new norms.""Since the whole cast knew each other since so long, we all were comfortable with each other. We share a good rapport and have a lot of fun while shooting," Parvati signed off.