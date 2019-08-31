Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar have a fan moment with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor on Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows. Season 9 of the show, which is produced by Salman Khan, is currently on air and it has been winning hearts of the viewers with the stunning performance of the participants. The contestants are dedicated and are leaving no stone unturned to hone their dancing skills to impress the judges and audiences. Recently, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor visited the sets to promote their film, Saaho.

Now, contestant Alam Makkar has shared a BTS picture of himself with his baliye Shraddha Arya along with Prabhas and Shraddha. It seems like both Alam and Shraddha enjoyed their fan moment with the stars very well. Alam wrote a witty caption, “When you asked for one Shraddha and now you have two. Good Luck for SAAHO.”

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor had quite a blast on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 last week. In fact, Prabhas himself enjoyed his fanboy moment with Raveena Tandon when both of them danced on the iconic song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani.’ Speaking about Saaho, the film released recently.