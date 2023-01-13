Shraddha Arya & Anjum Fakih aces the Sardar look for Kundali Bhagya’s upcoming sequence

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s popular show, Kundali Bhagya, has offered some rather interesting twists to its viewers over the past few weeks. Shakti Arora, who plays the role of Arjun Suryavanshi in the show, has been the reason for several ups and downs in Preeta (Shraddha Arya) – Rishabh Luthra’s (Manit Joura) lives. While Shraddha and Shakti are having a great time shooting for these topsy-turvy sequences, new twists and turns are intriguing the viewers to an extent, the audience will be surprised to know what comes next.



In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed Rakhi (Anisha Hinduja) reminded the family of the time when Pandit Ji said that Karan is alive and is around them. Rakhi also told them that Arjun is Karan, but no one believed her. To find out the truth, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Srishti (Anjum Fakih) decided to disguise themselves in Sardar’s look so that they can enter Arjun’s (Shakti Arora) house and figure out his real identity. While Preeta and Srishti are all set to enter Arjun’s house by impersonating as income tax officers, it will be interesting to watch them dressed as turban-clad Sardars.



Talking about her disguise look, Shraddha Arya reveals, “Kundali Bhagya has been a challenging show for me since the start, and there’s no doubt that I'm enjoying every bit of it and learning a lot. When I got to know that Anjum and I will be impersonating as turban-clad Sardars, I was very excited. In fact, initially, it was a little difficult and uncomfortable for me to act wearing a turban and stick on a fake beard and moustache for so many hours, but I must say it was a very different experience altogether. But I am sure we also looked really delightful in this disguise, however, I can’t wait to hear what my fans have to say about my new avatar as well as my performance.”



While Preeta is definitely enjoying this new look of hers, the upcoming track is surely going to keep the audience on the edge of their seats as Preeta and Srishti are getting very close to find out the truth about Arjun. Will Preeta ever find out that Arjun is Karan? Or will his hatred separate them for life?



To know more, tune in to Kundali Bhagya, every Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm, only on Zee TV!