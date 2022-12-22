Shraddha Arya asks Ruhi Chaturvedi not to talk to her folks for this hilarious reason

MUMBAI : Actress Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular faces on Television. She has many hit shows to her credit that include Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, and many more. She is currently essaying the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and fans are in love and resonate with her character. She has a massive fan following not just for her beauty and amazing performances on screen but also for her funny and interesting reels and posts on her social media page.

Recently Shraddha shared a funny and trending reel of the #jhulta minara edit. She is seen with her Kundali Bhagya co-star and actress Rhi Chaturvedi. While the latter pretends to be drunk, Shraddha is holding her. She captioned the reel, “When Your Drunk Friend Tries to Talk to Your Parents”

Shraddha further wrote, “Please don’t make conversation with my folks at my party @ruhiiiiiiiiii #ThatOneFriend”

Check out the reel here;



Fans have loved the reel and are sending them lots of love and laughing emojis.

Meanwhile Kundali Bhagya is one of the popular shows on Tv. The current track of the show revolves around Kavya and Preeta being sent abroad as Rishabh doesn't want them to be part of the family feud. But unfortunately Karan finds this out and hijacks the plane they are traveling in. The show is now up for a lot of drama and twists in the upcoming tracks.

