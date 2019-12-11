News

Shraddha Arya clarifies that she is not ENGAGED

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2019 05:24 PM

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is currently seen as one of the leads in Kundali Bhagya opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. Fans love their chemistry on the show.

Shraddha rose to fame with her ZEE TV show. Since then, the actress has managed to woo many hearts with her charm and acting. Shraddha was last seen on the Star Plus show Nach Baliye 9 along with boyfriend Alam Makkar and the couple were fabulous on stage. As Alam proposed to Shraddha on the stage of the reality show, the actress now rubbishes the engagement calling it an act.

In an interview with TOI, speaking about the details of her engagement with Alam Makkar, the actress called it all a simple act. However, she mentioned that she is indeed dating Alam but that they have not decided on getting engaged yet.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Shraddha Arya, Zee TV, Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Star Plus, Nach Baliye 9, Alam Makkar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aalesha
Aalesha
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh

past seven days