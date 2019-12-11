Shraddha Arya clarifies that she is not ENGAGED

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is currently seen as one of the leads in Kundali Bhagya opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. Fans love their chemistry on the show.



Shraddha rose to fame with her ZEE TV show. Since then, the actress has managed to woo many hearts with her charm and acting. Shraddha was last seen on the Star Plus show Nach Baliye 9 along with boyfriend Alam Makkar and the couple were fabulous on stage. As Alam proposed to Shraddha on the stage of the reality show, the actress now rubbishes the engagement calling it an act.



In an interview with TOI, speaking about the details of her engagement with Alam Makkar, the actress called it all a simple act. However, she mentioned that she is indeed dating Alam but that they have not decided on getting engaged yet.



Credits: SpotboyE