Shraddha Arya designs her bridal look for 'Kundali Bhagya' wedding sequence

MUMBAI :TV actress Shraddha Arya speaks about the wedding sequence in the show and how challenging it was to work on her bridal look.

The actress, who will be shown getting married for the second time, after the five-year-leap, to Arjun Suryavanshi(played by Shakti Arora), said: "Preeta is one of the most loved TV characters and I have to say her journey has been very unique."

She added that to make the wedding look more special she thought of designing the look herself.

"To be honest, I really wanted to make the track special; hence, I personally conceptualised my new wedding look by myself. In fact, when the team had started planning for this particular look, I asked them if I could design my own wedding look and they readily agreed," she shared.

In the show, before the leap, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) was shown as the wife of Karan Luthra (played by Dheeraj Dhoopar). After Dheeraj left the show, Shakti joined the daily soap and it will be revealed in the coming episodes to the family that he is Karan only. However, right now everyone thinks of him as Arjun and he is getting married to Preeta.

The actress shares how challenging it was to work on her wedding look and she had to sit for hours with the stylists to conceptualise it perfectly.

"After a few brainstorming sessions with the stylists and the creative team, we came up with a fascinating look and I am sure the sequence will grab everyone's attention. I chose an elegant and slightly embroidered outfit and though it was heavy, I loved the final look to the core. We kept the accessories and make-up to the minimum and let the outfit shine," she added.

Shraddha said that though this won't be her first wedding in the show, she is still excited about the wedding sequence and her look.

"I must add that I have got married a number of times in Kundali Bhagya, but I still wanted to look as beautiful as a new bride during the sequence. In fact, when I walked onto the set, everyone hooted for me, which felt like a mini achievement. My husband also loved my look, but I am eager to see the audience's reaction to the whole high-octane sequence," she concluded.

'Kundali Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE -IANS