Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava and Parul Chaudhary or Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey: Which is your FAVOURITE GIRL GANG?

MUMBAI: Shooting under one roof, often actors tend to become more like family members.

They shoot for more than 12 hours a day, eat together and eventually spend time together. There are many popular actors who post fun videos of spending time with co-actors and how they are bonded so well that they have become BFF’s. Among the many is the gang of Ishqbaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi where Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava and Parul Chaudhary found BFF’s in one another.

The other gang which was formed was Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey who not only entertained us on television but also off the screens while shooting for Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagiii Kii. The actresses not only shot together but also spent quality time off the sets during their off days. Well, we sense a fun trio of all the six girls from their respective shows and we cannot decide as to which trio is better than the other!

We hence rely upon our readers to decide whether it is Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava and Parul Chaudhary or Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey who rock as a trio!

