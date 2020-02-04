Shrenu Parikh’s smile steals the limelight; fans call her ‘Red princess’, ‘Red beauty’

MUMBAI: It is said that ‘a smile is the best accessory a girl can wear’ and Shrenu Parikh’s latest photo on Instagram will make you believe on the saying even more.

Shrenu, who is one of the most popular actresses in Telly world, took to her Instagram handle and shared a gorgeous picture of herself. Donning a beautiful red outfit, the actress can be seen in a happy mood and her bright smile is stealing the limelight.

For her caption, the pretty lady wrote nothing. She just added three heart emojis.

Fans went gaga over her picture. Mesmerized by her look, fans described her by using words such as ‘Red beauty’, ‘Red princess’, ‘MY DOLLL’ etc. Take a look at Shrenu’s Instagram post right here:

Did you like her picture? And what do you think about her smile? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

On the professional front, Shrenu first acted in the series, Gulaal, in 2010. She later went on to work in several projects and made a name for herself. She played Aastha Kirloskar in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon...Ek Baar Phir, Gauri Kumari Sharma in Ishqbaaaz and Pooja Sharma in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna.