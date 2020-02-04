News

Shrenu Parikh’s smile steals the limelight; fans call her ‘Red princess’, ‘Red beauty’

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
04 Feb 2020 05:07 PM

MUMBAI: It is said that ‘a smile is the best accessory a girl can wear’ and Shrenu Parikh’s latest photo on Instagram will make you believe on the saying even more.

Shrenu, who is one of the most popular actresses in Telly world, took to her Instagram handle and shared a gorgeous picture of herself. Donning a beautiful red outfit, the actress can be seen in a happy mood and her bright smile is stealing the limelight.

For her caption, the pretty lady wrote nothing. She just added three heart emojis.

Fans went gaga over her picture. Mesmerized by her look, fans described her by using words such as ‘Red beauty’, ‘Red princess’, ‘MY DOLLL’ etc. Take a look at Shrenu’s Instagram post right here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shrenu Parikh (@shrenuparikhofficial) on

Did you like her picture? And what do you think about her smile? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

On the professional front, Shrenu first acted in the series, Gulaal, in 2010. She later went on to work in several projects and made a name for herself. She played Aastha Kirloskar in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon...Ek Baar Phir, Gauri Kumari Sharma in Ishqbaaaz and Pooja Sharma in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna.

Tags > Shrenu Parikh, Instagram, Gauri Kumari Sharma, Ishqbaaaz, Pooja Sharma, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Aastha Kirloskar, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon...Ek Baar Phir, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Neeti, Bharti, Harsh and others shoot for Break A...

Neeti, Bharti, Harsh and others shoot for Break A Leg Season 2
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here