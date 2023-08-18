Shresth Kumar joins the cast of COLORS’ ‘Agnisakshi…Ek Samjhauta’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 19:08
Shresth Kumar

MUMBAI:  COLORS' ongoing show ‘Agnisakshi…Ek Samjhauta’, continues to entertain audiences with the journey of Satvik Bhosle and Jeevika Rane, played by Aashay Mishra and Shivika Pathak respectively. After divorcing each other Satvik and Jeevika fall in love and get married again. This popular love story is all set to introduce a big twist with the entry of actor Shresth Kumar as Utkarsh, the eldest son in the Bhosle family and Rajnandini’s husband. After being missing for the past seven years, he emerges from oblivion to everyone’s surprise. 

In the upcoming track, Jeevika discovers an unidentified man in a shattered state at the Bhosle farmhouse. The said man meets with an accident caused by Jeevika’s car and she takes him to the hospital, not knowing that he is Utkarsh. Will the Bhosle family recognize and accept him after all the years he’s been away? 

Talking about his entry in the show, Shresth Kumar says, “I've had the privilege of working with COLORS on a few popular shows and so I'm excited to be collaborating with the channel yet again. In Agnisakshi… Ek Samjhauta viewers will see me in a positive role as the eldest son in the Bhosle family, who was loved and respected by all. Playing the role of a person who has been held captive for many years and lost his memory has its challenges. That’s what makes this role interesting for me and I hope to be embraced by the viewers who have loved the show. I look forward to working with its talented and seasoned actors.”

To know more, keep watching 'Agnisakshi…Ek Samjhauta' at 9:30 pm every Monday to Friday only on COLORS.

 


 

Shresth Kumar Agnisakshi…Ek Samjhauta Satvik Jeevika Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 19:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “As an actor we should be showing the mirror of society with our movies” Apoorva Arora
MUMBAI: Actress Apoorva Arora is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have on ott space, the actress has been...
Kya Baat Hai! Twitter fans rejoice as they get an AraNsh reunion after weeks, and share hilarious reactions over Reyansh and Aradhana's meeting!
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new...
Exclusive! Tanvi Gadkari and Rohal Pal roped in for Amazzon Mini TV’s Campus Beats!
MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
Exclusive! Sahaj Singh Chahal and Tanya Bhushan roped in for Amazzon Mini TV’s Campus Beats!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana on his character in Dream Girl 2, “I had in my mind that I have to give expressions like Madhuri Dixit”
MUMBAI:   Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Dream Girl 2 which is slated to release on 25th August 2023. The film...
Exclusive! “I always wanted to a romantic character and Ghoomer gave me that chance” Angad Bedi
MUMBAI: Actor Angad Bedi is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors in the acting space, the actor with his...
Recent Stories
Ayushmann Khurrana
Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana on his character in Dream Girl 2, “I had in my mind that I have to give expressions like Madhuri Dixit”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Reyansh
Kya Baat Hai! Twitter fans rejoice as they get an AraNsh reunion after weeks, and share hilarious reactions over Reyansh and Aradhana's meeting!
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma performs one of the most dangerous stunts on the show
Wagle Ki Duniya
What is Vandana hiding from her family amidst the wedding celebrations in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya?
India’s Best Dancer 3
On India’s Best Dancer 3, Terence Lewis compliments Aniket’s dance saying, “You matched up to the level of Hollywood’s dancing legends"
Kunal Sinh Dodia
Proving that he can be a responsible son, contestant Kunal Sinh Dodia charms Mr. Bachchan on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15’
Sonal Vengurlekar
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actress Sonal Vengurlekar