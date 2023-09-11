Shreya Ghoshal Gives Contestant Utkarsh Wankande a standing ovation on ‘Indian Idol Season 14’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/09/2023 - 14:51
Shreya Ghoshal

MUMBAI: This weekend, get ready to enjoy the Diwali festivities as Sony Entertainment Television’s popular singing reality show, 'Indian Idol Season 14' will celebrate ‘Diwali Family Wali’ in the presence of ace singers - Armaan Malik and Shilpa Rao. Known for their commendable work in the music industry, Shilpa Rao and Armaan Malik will grace the show alongside the judges – Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani, to guide and support the Top 15 contestants. They will also add elements of entertainment with their powerful vocals, making this a ‘must-watch’ episode!

Hailing from Nagpur, Utkarsh Wankande, who has been raising the bar with each performance, will sing a soulful rendition of the title song ‘Kalank'. And, to lend support, his cousin too will be a part of the show, cheering for him.

Impressed with his overall style and delivery, Shreya Ghoshal says, "Utkarsh, I feel so happy! This song requires a lot of depth and maturity. The song composition is so beautiful, it is very difficult to sing. But, you did it beautifully; I am really a big fan of this song, it has pain and romance. To sing this song is not easy but the way you sang it, I want to give you a standing ovation. Very well done!"

Special guest Shilpa Rao too resonates with the judges’ comments and praises Utkarsh for his performance. Later in the show, Shilpa Rao will join Utkarsh on stage and together, the duo will create a concert like atmosphere by singing some hit Bollywood songs, inviting a roar of applause! \

So be sure to tune in to ‘Indian Idol Season 14’s ‘Diwali Family Wali’ this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

Indian Idol Indian Idol Season 14 Vishal Dadlani Kumar Sanu Hussain Kuwajerwala Sony TV Sony LIV Reality show TellyChakkar singing show Arshad Warsi Sreerama Chandra Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Mahesh Bhatt JD Majethia Rajeev Mehta Supriya Pathak Anang Desai Nimisha Vakharia Vandana Pathak Instagram
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/09/2023 - 14:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaan! Drama Alert! Sahiba tries to win over Angad’s heart with a special gesture!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront regarding delivering some great news, and now we are back with...
Exclusive! Simran Budharup on entering Kumkum Bhagya, taking on the role of Khushi, “It will take some time for me to understand the character because Rishita is still there somewhere! Read for more!
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites...
Must Read! Nikita Dutta on how she celebrates the festival of Diwali, her fondest memories and much more
MUMBAI: Nikita Dutta is one of the most popular TV actresses. She made her acting debut with the show Lekar Hum Deewana...
Koffee With Karan Season 8: OMG! Sara Ali Khan reveals she feels lonely of not having a boyfriend ; reveals being uncomfortable around exes like Kartik Aryan
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the Industry grace it and interact with the host...
"I see you reaching the finals!” says Shreya Ghoshal to Vaibhav Gupta on Indian Idol 14
MUMBAI: “Hello, how are? Khana kha ke jana huh.” This epic dialogue is an Indian favourite that has been used across...
Shreya Ghoshal Gives Contestant Utkarsh Wankande a standing ovation on ‘Indian Idol Season 14’
MUMBAI: This weekend, get ready to enjoy the Diwali festivities as Sony Entertainment Television’s popular singing...
Recent Stories
Aankh Micholi and Tejas
Box office! Aankh Micholi and Tejas in lost somewhere in the success of 12th Fail, here are the collections
Latest Video
Related Stories
Simran Budharup
Exclusive! Simran Budharup on entering Kumkum Bhagya, taking on the role of Khushi, “It will take some time for me to understand the character because Rishita is still there somewhere! Read for more!
Nikita Dutta
Must Read! Nikita Dutta on how she celebrates the festival of Diwali, her fondest memories and much more
Vaibhav Gupta
"I see you reaching the finals!” says Shreya Ghoshal to Vaibhav Gupta on Indian Idol 14
Luana Andrade
RIP! Brazilian social media influencer Luana Andrade passes away during a liposuction procedure
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Isha encourages Khanzaadi to pursue a relationship with Abhishek
Janit Bhuutani
Exclusive! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radhe Mohan actor Janit Bhuutani bags Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai