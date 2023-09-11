Shreya Ghoshal Gives Contestant Utkarsh Wankande a standing ovation on ‘Indian Idol Season 14’

MUMBAI: This weekend, get ready to enjoy the Diwali festivities as Sony Entertainment Television’s popular singing reality show, 'Indian Idol Season 14' will celebrate ‘Diwali Family Wali’ in the presence of ace singers - Armaan Malik and Shilpa Rao. Known for their commendable work in the music industry, Shilpa Rao and Armaan Malik will grace the show alongside the judges – Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani, to guide and support the Top 15 contestants. They will also add elements of entertainment with their powerful vocals, making this a ‘must-watch’ episode!

Hailing from Nagpur, Utkarsh Wankande, who has been raising the bar with each performance, will sing a soulful rendition of the title song ‘Kalank'. And, to lend support, his cousin too will be a part of the show, cheering for him.

Impressed with his overall style and delivery, Shreya Ghoshal says, "Utkarsh, I feel so happy! This song requires a lot of depth and maturity. The song composition is so beautiful, it is very difficult to sing. But, you did it beautifully; I am really a big fan of this song, it has pain and romance. To sing this song is not easy but the way you sang it, I want to give you a standing ovation. Very well done!"

Special guest Shilpa Rao too resonates with the judges’ comments and praises Utkarsh for his performance. Later in the show, Shilpa Rao will join Utkarsh on stage and together, the duo will create a concert like atmosphere by singing some hit Bollywood songs, inviting a roar of applause! \

