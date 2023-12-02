Shreya Ghoshal to perform song composed by 'Indian Idol' contestant

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal will perform a song written by 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Senjuti Das, thus giving her a big surprise on the singing reality show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 19:30
Shreya Ghoshal to perform song composed by 'Indian Idol' contestant

MUMBAI :  Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal will perform a song written by 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Senjuti Das, thus giving her a big surprise on the singing reality show.

'Indian Idol 13' on Saturday will be celebrating Shreya's 21-year legacy of being in this industry and her invaluable contribution to Indian music.

After Senjuti's performance in front of the celebrity judge, she shares how she is also a composer.

"I make songs when I have time and compose them by myself. I've composed a song for you, and I believe your voice is the only one that will work with it."

"Additionally, I would like to request you to sing the song I wrote and listen to my mockup of it."

Later, Senjuti's song is performed by Shreya Ghoshal, who will be seen also asking her when they should record it. Senjuti performed 'Thode Badmash' from 'Sawariyan' and 'Saans' from 'Jab Tak Hain Jaan.'

She said: "You are my greatest inspiration, it is because of you that I am standing here right now. I first got into singing by listening to your songs, and since then, I've performed mostly your song."

She also said: "My parents used to appreciate hearing music a lot when I was a child. They bought me a CD at that time that was your album. When I first heard 'Mere Dholna', one of your songs, I knew I wanted to follow in your footsteps and achieve my goal of being a playback singer."

Shreya thanks Senjuti for her music selection and commends her on the rendition of 'Saans', which is one of her favourites.

"Aapne sach mein badal diya yeh mahol. The first song that Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir composed was called Thode Badmash, and it was performed for the first time in the Sawariya movie. Yeh gaane ka ehsaas bohot pure hai; this song has a divine quality. You did a fantastic job singing it, and the small tunes were perfect. God bless you!" said Shreya.

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Source : Ians 

indian idol 13 Sony TV Jay Bhanushali Bharti Singh Harsh Aditya Narayan Sony Television TellyChakkar Pawandeep Endemol Neha Kakkar Pyarelal Shreya Ghoshal
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Sumbul wasn’t a deserving contestant to win the show; Abdu was favoured a lot and not treated like a contestant; I see Priyanka and Archana in the top two, if Shiv and MC Stan make it there, the finale is not worth my time” - VJ
MUMBAI : VJ Andy is a popular personality on television who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 7.He was...
Check out the first glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception ceremony
MUMBAI :One of the most loved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who had tied the knot on 7th February at...
Alec Baldwin accuses DA of 'basic legal error'
MUMBAI :   Hollywood star Alec Baldwin's attorneys alleged that New Mexico prosecutors committed a "basic legal error"...
Ranbir, Deepika's 'Tamasha' to re-release in theatres for V-Day week
MUMBAI :  Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 2015 romantic drama 'Tamasha', directed by Imtiaz Ali,...
Shreya Ghoshal to perform song composed by 'Indian Idol' contestant
MUMBAI :  Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal will perform a song written by 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Senjuti Das...
Recent Stories
Check out the first glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception ceremony
Check out the first glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception ceremony

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Sumbul wasn’t a deserving
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Sumbul wasn’t a deserving contestant to win the show; Abdu was favoured a lot and not treated like a contestant; I see Priyanka and Archana in the top two, if Shiv and MC Stan make it there, the finale is not worth my time” - VJ
Jason Momoa's Dante faces off Vin Diesel's Dom in explosive 'Fast X' first trailer
Jason Momoa's Dante faces off Vin Diesel's Dom in explosive 'Fast X' first trailer
'Chashni' to tell story of sisters who turn into 'saas-bahu'
'Chashni' to tell story of sisters who turn into 'saas-bahu'
Tom Cruise will pause film production to attend King Charles' coronation
Tom Cruise will pause film production to attend King Charles' coronation
Here are some of the TV celebs who have remarried after finding love once again
Here are some of the TV celebs who have remarried after finding love once again
Exclusive! Urofi Javed urges people to file a police against Shadman Khan, man was posing as her manager!
Exclusive! Urofi Javed urges people to file a police against Shadman Khan, man was posing as her manager!