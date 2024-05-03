Shrimad Ramayan: Snehal Waghmare roped in for the epic mythological saga - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront when it comes to reporting about the latest news from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT space.

There are many shows which are in the pipeline. While some have already launched there are many which are in talks and are churning interesting content to bring to its viewers. Among the many is Shrimad Ramayan, which is produced by Sidharth Kumar Tewary, known for his exceptional work in the mythological genre.

(Also Read:Marking a pivotal moment in Shrimad Ramayan, Nirbhay Wadhwa enters the show as The Mighty Warrior, Hanuman

Now, a source informs us that actress Snehal Waghmare has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. She will play the role of Tara.

Not many details about her character are known yet.

Snehal has earlier been seen in shows in the likes of Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali and Tujhse Hai Raabta among others.

Shrimad Ramayan’s enduring appeal lies in its ability to address universal themes that resonate with individuals across cultures and generations. Srimad Ramayan is an ambitious television series that brings to life the timeless epic, the Ramayan, with a deep commitment to authenticity, cultural reverence and a contemporary sensibility.

Shrimad Ramayan offers lessons in overcoming adversity and resilience. Secondly, it underscores the transformative power of compassion and sacrifice. It emphasizes the importance of harmonious relationships and the sanctity of family and demonstrates aligning personal goals with social responsibility.