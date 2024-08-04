‘Shrimad Ramayan’ to Unveil Eternal Devotion with the ‘Ram – Hanuman’ Milan

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s iconic saga, ‘Shrimad Ramayan’, has captured the hearts of viewers with the timeless narrative of Lord Ram’s life and teachings. The show will now unveil eternal devotion with the much-awaited ‘Ram-Hanuman’ milan, which takes place in the Kishkindha, ruled by King Sugriva. This is the path that Lord Ram and his brother, Lakshman, take during their quest to search for Mata Sita, who has been abducted by the demon King Ravan. Lord Hanuman becomes Lord Ram's devoted ally and aids him in his mission to rescue Mata Sita. Their meeting is a significant moment in Shrimad Ramayan, as it marks the beginning of their alliance, which plays a crucial role in Lord Ram's imminent battle against King Ravan.



Talking about the current track, actor Sujay Reu, who plays Lord Ram, says, “There are some scenes that touch your soul, and as an actor, I was humbled by the profound union of my character, Lord Ram with Lord Hanuman. Every scene is a testament to the enduring bond they share, transcending time and space, woven with threads of devotion and courage. I am amazed at the way Nirbhay emotes despite the prosthetics he uses, it's really difficult, and I appreciate his hard work".Shedding further light on this monumental union, actor Nirbhay Wadhwa, who embodies the role of Lord Hanuman, says, “Through the ‘Ram-Hanuman’ milan, we embark on a sacred journey, where each moment resonates with the divine melody of loyalty, courage, and the timeless bond between Lord Ram and his greatest devotee. Sujay has a very calm and pleasing demeanour, which is reflected in his portrayal of Lord Ram, and he always has such a positive outlook that makes shooting with him a very pleasant experience."Keep watching Shrimad Ramayan, every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television



