Shubhaarambh: Rani and Raja's family all set for Holi; check out the picture

MUMBAI: Colors' show Shubharaambh is unfolding some interesting twists and turns in the story. The show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Raja and Rani are coming closer as the story is progressing. Viewers are loving to watch Raja and Rani's subtle romance in the show.

And now, since Holi is just a few days away, the audiences will see grand celebrations happening in the show.

The whole Reshammiya parivaar is dressed up in beautiful white attires and are set to play Holi.

Akshit Sukhija, who plays the lead role of Raja, shared beautiful pictures of his on-screen family on his Instagram account.

Take a look at the post:

This will be Raja and Rani's first Holi together and we are waiting to see how they enjoy this beautiful festival together.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode of Shubharambh? Tell us in the comment section.