Shubhaarambh: Rani wishes Raja on Valentine's Day; will Raja reciprocate to it?

MUMBAI: Colors' show Shubharambh has been going through some interesting twists and turns in the story. The show is focussing on Raja and Rani's love story where they are developing feelings for each other and how situations are bringing them closer.

In the previous episode, we saw how Kritida drugs Raja and he falls asleep at the shop while all the work is pending. Hitank gets angry on Raja for being so irresponsible.

While Raja gets upset with himself for being so irresponsible, Rani consoles him and tells him to learn from his mistakes and move on. With Raja sleeping during the work hours, all the work of Valentine's day was left to be done.

And now, in the upcoming episodes, we will see Rani helping Raja with the decorations. both decorate the shop together and also spend some loveable moments.

At midnight, Rani wishes Raja Happy Valentines Day by giving him a heart-shaped red balloon. Raja is left speechless with Rani's romantic gesture and he keeps staring Rani.

It will be interesting to see how Raja will reciprocate to Rani's romantic gesture.

Will Raja and Rani have the most amazing Valentine's night? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.