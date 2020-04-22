Shubhaavi Choksey and Pooja Banerjee claim that Parth Samthaan is a cheater!

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently one of the most popular television shows. The show has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens with its intriguing tale.

The soap features an ensemble cast who to have their own fan following. The audience loves to watch Erica and Parth’s chemistry and with the entry of Karan Singh Grover, the storyline is getting even more interesting.

The show and the actors have a massive fan following and the actors really share a good bond off-screen We have seen in a couple of videos.

Now a fan shared a video wherein Pooja and Parth Samthaan are playing a game and the latter cheats and is trying to win.

Shubhavi is behind the camera and is shooting the game played by them. When Parth tries to cheat, she is seen telling him that he is cheating.

She also calls him a cheater, but Pooja seems to not give up and she goes all out to win the game.

Well, it’s good to see the actors having good fun off sets in spite of having such tough schedules.

